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Council members asking Amazon to pay despite tax abatement

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 24, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
Sergio Loureiro, Amazon Web Services' vice president of global data center operations, speaks at a June 3 ribbon-cutting for the Administration Building at their new data center near New Carlisle. Although they won a property tax abatement in 2024 from the St. Joseph County Council, four Republican council members this week sent Amazon a letter asking it to voluntarily pay into a fund that would reduce property tax bills for homeowners.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Sergio Loureiro, Amazon Web Services' vice president of global data center operations, speaks at a June 3 ribbon-cutting for the Administration Building at their new data center near New Carlisle. Although they won a property tax abatement in 2024 from the St. Joseph County Council, four Republican council members this week sent Amazon a letter asking it to voluntarily pay into a fund that would reduce property tax bills for homeowners.

Since Microsoft has pledged not to seek property tax breaks for their Granger data center, would Amazon consider giving back some of their local tax breaks? A group of elected officials are asking.

When the St. Joseph County Council approved a property tax abatement for the then-$14 billion Amazon data center near New Carlisle in August 2024, two council members voted no: Republicans Mark Root, who’s no longer on the council, and Amy Drake.

Drake on Wednesday said she and three of the council’s other four Republicans, Randy Figg, Joe Thomas and Andy Rutten, this week sent Amazon a letter asking it to voluntarily pay into a fund to give homeowners a discount on their property taxes.

Drake says the matter came up at Tuesday’s council meeting during an annual review of all abatements. It showed Amazon Web Services had nearly $38 million in property taxes abated in just this year’s first half. They’re also exempt from state sales tax, saving them millions more.

“We think by using some of that money that otherwise would have been abated, we can make the community a little more tolerant of what’s going on and see a benefit, and to have AWS voluntarily give some of that money back," Drake says.

WVPE reached out to both Amazon and Democratic Council President Bryan Tanner for their reactions but we did not hear back from them by deadline.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Amazon Web ServicesAmazon data centerSt. Joseph County Counciltax abatementProperty TaxesAmy DrakeRepublicansMicrosoft data centerGranger
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott