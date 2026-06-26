Mom: Elkhart 2-year-old shot in her sleep is making progress

A 2-year-old girl who was shot in her Elkhart home as she slept this week is doing better, her mother says.

Kimberly Ariana Calero continues to recover at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. She was flown there Tuesday from Elkhart General Hospital, where her parents rushed her after she was shot.

Police say just before 1 a.m. someone fired bullets into their half of a duplex in the 1000 block of West Garfield Avenue. The bullet caused multiple life-threatening injuries, including damage to one of Kimberly’s lungs, her liver, and a perforation of her small intestine. She also suffers fractures to her shoulder and several ribs.

But on Thursday Kimberly’s mother posted a message in a GoFundMe for the family with some good news, saying, “Thank you to every single person who has been checking on my princess’s health. My daughter is doing much better now. She is breathing normally without oxygen, and every day she continues to improve. Thank God.”

Police have made no arrests in the case.