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St. Joseph County Health Department to host free Summer Safety Event for families

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published July 14, 2026 at 4:19 PM EDT
The St. Joseph County Department of Health's free Summer Safety Event is scheduled for Saturday at the Community Learning Center in downtown South Bend. The event will feature safety education, community resources and family activities.
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St. Joseph County Health Department
The St. Joseph County Department of Health's free Summer Safety Event is scheduled for Saturday at the Community Learning Center in downtown South Bend. The event will feature safety education, community resources and family activities.

With summer activities in full swing, the St. Joseph County Health Department is encouraging families to take steps to stay safe by attending a free Summer Safety Event on Saturday.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 305 S. Michigan St., in downtown South Bend. It is hosted by the department's EMBER program, which focuses on maternal and infant health.

Maternal Infant Health Coordinator Quisha Jordan said the event will cover a variety of seasonal and year-round safety topics, including water safety, car seat safety, emergency preparedness, safe sleep practices, bicycle safety and tick awareness.

Jordan said drowning prevention is a primary focus during the summer months because children spend more time around pools and other bodies of water.

The event will also include information on preventing heat-related illnesses, including the dangers of leaving children in hot vehicles. Jordan said certified child passenger safety technicians will be available to provide car seat education and discuss ways parents can reduce the risk of heat stroke when daily routines change.

In addition to educational exhibits, families can participate in games, face painting and raffles, while connecting with community organizations, including the South Bend Bike Garage and the South Bend Fire Department.

The event is free and open to all families in St. Joseph County. Educational materials and bilingual staff will be available in English and Spanish.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team SummerSafetySt. Joseph County Health DepartmentEmberSt. Joseph County Public Library
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell