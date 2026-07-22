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Benton Harbor school board approves contract for interim superintendent

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published July 22, 2026 at 1:05 PM EDT
Keith Sanders will officially become interim superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools on July 25 after the school board approved his contract. Sanders will continue serving as Benton Harbor High School principal until an interim principal is appointed.
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Benton Harbor Area Schools
Keith Sanders will officially become interim superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools on July 25 after the school board approved his contract. Sanders will continue serving as Benton Harbor High School principal until an interim principal is appointed.

Benton Harbor Area Schools has approved a contract for Interim Superintendent Keith Sanders, clearing the way for him to officially begin leading the district July 25.

The school board selected Sanders earlier this month following the resignation of Superintendent Simone Griffin after about 10 months in the position. Sanders has continued serving as principal of Benton Harbor High School while preparing to take over the district's top leadership role.

During the board meeting, Trustee Stephanie Rockette-Martin praised Sanders' qualifications and said he is well-positioned to lead the district.

"Mr. Sanders has the ability to move the district academically, to change the climate to make it a positive climate at the high school ... to work with the staff, the students and the community, and he has the credentials to do it," Rockette-Martin said.

Sanders is a Benton Harbor High School graduate with more than 30 years of experience in education. He will continue serving as the high school's principal until the district appoints an interim principal.

The district has not announced a timeline for searching for a permanent superintendent.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Benton Harbor Area SchoolsSuperintendentKeith SandersBenton Harbor High School
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
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