Goshen organization extends pause on programs as fundraising continues

A Goshen organization helping those facing food and financial insecurity says it needs more time to resume full operations.

The Window had hoped to fully reopen this coming Monday, after a pause to try to stabilize its finances. While it’s raised more than $130,000, the organization says it needs $300,000 to reopen sustainably.

For now, the Window says it continues offering its daily Meals on Wheels program and mail services, while its food pantry is open on Thursdays. First Light Mission is helping provide clothing and baby items, while the Salvation Army of Goshen is hosting food pantry support and additional food distributions on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

In a press release, board chair Erica Bailey says The Window has been overwhelmed by the support it’s received, and it has a plan to sustain its success going forward.

No new date was given for a full reopening.