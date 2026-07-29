Elkhart police release bodycam footage of fatal High Dive Park shooting

Elkhart police have released bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of a teenager at High Dive Park back in February.

Police were investigating a running vehicle in the parking lot with five people inside, after the park had closed. The video released Wednesday shows officers Thomas Breneman and Nicholas Ragsdale talking to the driver and rear-seat passengers, when Ragsdale’s attention turned to the front-seat passenger.

Ragsdale orders him to put his hands up, but instead, he opens the door. An exchange of gunfire ensues.

The prosecutor’s office believes Bryan Ramirez Gomez, 17, fired first at Breneman, and then Breneman fired back. Investigators believe Ragsdale also tried firing at Gomez, but his gun malfunctioned.

Mayor Rod Roberson urged community members to view the footage with gravity and respect. “No matter the circumstances that led up to that moment, an Elkhart family is now grieving the permanent loss of their son, brother and grandson,” Roberson said during a press conference Wednesday.

1 of 2 — 20260729_120424.jpg Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Police Chief Andy Whitmyer discuss the release of bodycam and dash cam footage of February's fatal officer-involved shooting at High Dive Park, during a press conference July 29. Michael Gallenberger / WVPE 2 of 2 — 20260729_120654(1)(1).jpg Reporters and Elkhart city officials watch bodycam and dash cam footage of February's fatal officer-involved shooting at High Dive Park, during a press conference July 29. Michael Gallenberger / WVPE

He said the city remains committed to working with community leaders, faith groups and advocates to help the young people affected by the incident. “As a community, our focus must be on how we can wrap our arms around those young people and provide them with the mental health support, counseling and grace that they need to process this kind of trauma,” Roberson added.

No charges were filed against the officers, and Roberson said they acted in accordance with their training. “They were forced to make life-or-death decisions in an extremely dangerous situation,” Roberson said.

Police Chief Andy Whitmyer said, based on the facts and circumstances of the shooting, he doesn't think it will prompt any changes to his department’s approach to similar incidents in the future. Both officers have since returned to work.

While Gomez's family has expressed interest in pursuing legal action, the city’s attorneys say they haven’t gotten any official notice of a lawsuit.