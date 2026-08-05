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Davis vows veto override if Mueller won't sign trail project pause

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT

South Bend Mayor James Mueller has until Thursday to sign or veto a recent common council resolution calling for a pause to the Midwest Continental Divide Trail project.

The council July 27 voted 7-1 for Oliver Davis Jr.’s resolution to pause the project. Davis says farmers and rural homeowners worried about their property rights say they weren’t informed about the project soon enough.

Mueller supports the trail and threatened a veto before the council vote. State law gives him 10 days, or through Thursday, to sign or veto the measure. If he does nothing it also will be defeated through what’s called a pocket veto.

Mueller declined our interview request Wednesday. If he vetoes or uses the pocket veto, Davis says he’ll make a motion at Monday night’s meeting asking council members to override the veto with a two-thirds vote, or six members.

Davis says the city isn’t slowing the project. St. Joseph County commissioners last month withdrew a county council bill to create a commission to start developing the trail.

“The sponsor has made a request to pause it, the county council has made a request to pause it, so it’s appropriate that the city join the pause," Davis said.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Midwest Continental Divide TrailSouth Bend Mayor James MuellerOliver Davisvetoveto overridepocket veto
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott