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FEMA denies Michigan's appeal for financial help following March tornadoes

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 6, 2026 at 6:09 PM EDT
On Friday a tornado touched down and hit this home on Conrad Road, a mile north of U.S. 12, west of Edwardsburg. Killed was 12-year-old Silas Anderson.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is not providing more help to those affected by the deadly tornadoes that struck Southwest Michigan on March 6.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program would have provided financial help for eligible individuals and households in Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties, who had damage that wasn’t entirely covered by insurance. Michigan State Police say the state appealed FEMA’s rejection, but that appeal was denied this week.

A letter from FEMA said the tornadoes’ impact “is not of the severity and magnitude that warrants a major disaster declaration.” The storms left four people dead, including a 12-year-old in Cass County.

FEMA also denied Michigan’s appeal for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding, which would have helped communities around the state prepare for future disasters.

However, the U.S. Small Business Administration previously made low-interest loans available, to repair or replace damaged property or help with economic injury.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team tornadotornadoesdisaster aidFEMA
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger