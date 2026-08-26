South Bend, Amtrak discuss planning grant for Union Station passenger service

Bringing Amtrak service to downtown South Bend isn’t a done deal, but a $3.8 million federal planning grant means it’s closer than it’s ever been. That was the message shared by city and Amtrak officials Wednesday.

The city bought Union Station in 2024 and was recently awarded federal funding for planning and development work, to move Amtrak service there from the city’s west side.

Mayor James Mueller says any actual move is still years away. "The planning grant helps you pay for some of the engineering design, working through some of those practical details," Mueller told reporters during a press conference at the station Wednesday. "And then any federal project and federal funds has their own set of things you have to check off, and so, this will help us work through that checklist."

Specifically, the grant will help the city evaluate things like platform locations, track and signal improvements, and connections to Transpo buses.

Amtrak trains use Norfolk Southern tracks through the South Bend area, with Canadian National also running past Union Station. To connect Amtrak trains with Union Station, the city would have to reactivate tunnels under the Canadian National tracks.

While getting Norfolk Southern’s approval has been a challenge in the past, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says it’s not unprecedented. “Getting this grant to start looking at this in a serious way will help get to that answer,” Magliari said.

Mueller didn’t specifically say whether he’s discussed the move with Norfolk Southern, but he felt the fact that Amtrak already uses its tracks should make a move easier. “If there’s a conflict with the line, obviously, that’s something you have to work through, but here, it’s on an existing line that’s already providing service to Amtrak.”

Norfolk Southern did not immediately respond to WVPE’s request for comment.

City officials are hopeful that downtown Amtrak service would help boost the area’s economy. More than 18,000 passengers a year use the city’s current Amtrak station, and Magliari is hopeful that number would increase, if service moves downtown.

The move would be part of a trend of Amtrak restoring service to downtown areas. Magliari pointed to similar moves in Cincinnati, St. Paul and Kansas City. "We look forward to working with the city of South Bend and the railroads and INDOT and other elected officials to make this happen," Magliari said. "This is our preferred location."

Current service consists of two daily trains in each direction, but Mayor Mueller said he’s open to asking state and federal officials to fund more trains in the future. “I think when you look at bringing life back to Union Station, this historic building, the vision becomes easier to show people, state and federal partners,” Mueller said.

Beyond Amtrak, Mueller says bringing South Shore Line service back downtown remains a long-term goal. The South Shore Line is currently seeking federal funding for a shorter route to its South Bend Airport terminal, but it could allow for a downtown extension in a future phase.