Lawmaker hopeful that Bears stadium would be 'win-win' for both Illinois and Indiana

News that the Chicago Bears continue having discussions with Illinois lawmakers doesn’t concern a major proponent of an Indiana stadium.

A few weeks ago, the team said its “sole focus” was on building a stadium and mix-used development in Hammond, Indiana. But last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters he’d met with Illinois lawmakers, and he wants to make sure they have an opportunity.

Indiana State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago) says, as far as he knows, testing continues for two Hammond sites. "I haven’t heard anyone tell me or anyone say that they’re not coming to Hammond, so they’re coming to Hammond," Harris said Saturday. "And we’re excited about what’s going to happen with the Chicago Bears being on the Indiana side of the state line."

Harris has long pushed for a major sports team to move to Northwest Indiana. He tried to lay the groundwork last year with a law creating a commission to help attract one.

The Bears’ requested property tax guarantees have, so far, failed to get final approval from Illinois lawmakers.

But Hammond’s proposed sites would be close to the state line, easily accessible by Illinois residents who want to see a game or work there. Much of the tax revenue from the stadium development would be earmarked for its debt payments.

When asked whether Indiana’s stadium package is more beneficial to Indiana or Illinois, Harris said it’ll be “a win-win for both.” “I’ve even seen stories on the news of [Chicago] aldermen and businesspeople in the area, in Illinois, saying, ‘Hey, we would prefer them over here on the other side of the state line in Hammond, versus going up to Arlington [Heights],’” Harris noted.

Harris says the stadium is a big deal for Northwest Indiana and the entire state.