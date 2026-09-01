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Election Board to decide Democratic candidate ballot

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 1, 2026 at 4:42 PM EDT
Jesse Paul/Unsplash

The St. Joseph County Election Board has set a special meeting for Thursday to decide whether four Democratic candidates should appear on the Nov. 3 election ballot.

The Republican-majority three-member board voted Aug. 21 to remove from the ballot Autumn Kaylor for county auditor, Dan Caruso for New Carlisle Town Council, and Christy Donlon and Marcy Kauffman for Walkerton Town Council.

County Republican party chair Jackie Horvath had filed challenges to their candidacies, saying they had not filed their formal declarations of candidacy within 72 hours of their party caucus picking them as candidates, as required by state law.

County Democratic party chair Don Westerhausen on Friday said the party did not caucus again but party chairs and vice-chairs have since met and given him power to fill the candidate vacancies, as allowed by law.

County Election Clerk Kimberly Riskovitch on Friday said her office received those certificates of candidate selection. She said state law tasks the election board with deciding whether to accept them and allow the candidates to appear on the ballot.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team St. Joseph County Election BoardDon WesterhausenJackie HorvathElectionballotschallenge
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott