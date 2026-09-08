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South Bend official cites data center NDA in declining council meeting invite

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 8, 2026 at 5:03 PM EDT

 Two South Bend Common Council members are proposing a bill to bar city officials from entering into non-disclosure agreements about data center projects. The bill comes after a city leader reportedly admitted that he has signed such an agreement about Amazon’s data center.

Council member Sherry Bolden-Simpson says she recently invited Mayor James Mueller‘s public works director, Eric Horvath, to appear before an Aug. 20 council Utilities Committee that she chairs. The meeting covered issues with data centers and Bolden-Simpson wanted Horvath to discuss what is in the water that the Amazon data center is sending to the city's sewage treatment plant.

But Bolden-Simpson says Horvath declined.

“His statement was the water is clean but I can’t tell you what’s in it because of the NDA’s," Bolden-Simpson says. "Then we had a conversation about not being able to give specifics causes people to not trust.”

As a result, council member Oliver Davis Jr. and Bolden-Simpson have filed a bill with the city clerk, for first reading at the council’s Sept. 14 meeting, barring any city officials from entering into NDAs.

”We have to work with our fellow council members that really this is necessary so that we can serve our people,” she says.

A Mueller administration spokeswoman declined our interview request.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team data centerAmazon data centernon-disclosure agreementsNDA'sSouth Bend Common CouncilSouth Bend Mayor James MuellerEric Horvath
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott