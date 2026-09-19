Two hurt, including an officer, in Saturday night shooting at Eddy Street Commons

A shooting at Eddy Street Commons triggered a large police response near the start of Saturday’s Notre Dame football game. A woman was reportedly hurt, and a police officer was apparently hit by shrapnel or a ricochet.

The University of Notre Dame says the suspected shooter left on foot, heading west. He’s described as a “heavyset Black male with dreadlocks, wearing blue shorts, a black shirt with a red and blue design on the front and one white shoe.”

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says at this point, it appears only one shot was fired. He told reporters Saturday night that both the officer and the woman were doing fine.

Ruszkowski said the shooting followed an altercation that broke out near Eddy and Angela, as crowds arrived in the area, after pre-game tailgating. He said, at the time, officers were responding to a report of a different person pointing a gun at people, but it turned out that person wasn’t actually armed.

Another injury was reported, but not from gunfire. Ruszkowski said 35 to 40 officers were on the scene, including 20 off-duty officers who were assigned to the area. The area was cleared and businesses were closed, as police investigated.