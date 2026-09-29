Local food, drink vendor departs, new one brings changes to SBN

South Bend International Airport today (Tuesday) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new food and drink options. South Dakota-based Skydine brings the first new offerings since the airport hired South Bend Chocolate Company in 2014.

Phase 1 is finished. It brought two Dunkin’s, one pre- and one post-security; and a Jimmy Johns and Lauber Overlook post-security. The bar, with its windows overlooking the airfield, gives a big-city airport vibe.

St. Joseph County Commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer recalled when things were very different. He said his former job as LaPorte County’s planning director required monthly flights to Detroit, and he flew out of the South Bend airport.

“One day I was leaving and as I was walking away the ticket agent said, ‘Mr. Baxmeyer, you’ll be leaving from Gate 8 today.’ I said, ‘Gate 8? You’ve only got one gate.’ He said, ‘Well sometimes we like to give it a number to make us feel bigger.’ But look at what the airport is today.”

Phase 2 has begun with work on the pre-security The Bend Market & Brews, which will include a gift shop and restaurant. Post-security they’ll add a full-service Lauber restaurant and bar with a gift shop. That’s expected to be finished by March or April.