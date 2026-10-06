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Indiana's top CASA says he's changed kids' lives but he's gained much more

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 6, 2026 at 6:16 PM EDT
Tom Brown, of South Bend, Indiana's 2026 CASA of the Year
Tom Brown, of South Bend, Indiana's 2026 CASA of the Year

Indiana's court system has named a South Bend man as its CASA of the year. Local officials say they need more volunteers like him to help victimized kids.

CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocate. Volunteers spend time with and advocate for children who’ve been abused or neglected, making sure their voice is heard through the legal process.

The state recently named St. Joseph County’s Tom Brown as its CASA of the year. Brown has helped over 100 kids over his 12 years as a volunteer. The 82-year-old retired accountant says when he quickly grew bored with retirement, his daughter, who worked for the Department of Child Services, encouraged him to volunteer. At first he declined but she worked on him for months until he agreed, and now he’s very grateful she persisted.

”All they wanted to do was have a friend, somebody they could trust, and I figured there was something I could do," Brown said. "It didn’t take any special education, any special training, just being a human being to another child. Over the 12 years, all I can say is that I’m sure I’ve made a difference to a lot of kids but by the same token, I have been changed by working with those children.”

You can learn more about volunteering at sjccasa.org.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team CASACourt Appointed Special AdvocatesvolunteerretirementChild Abusechild neglectTom Brown
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott