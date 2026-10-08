Riley a finalist in $1 million football stadium upgrade contest

T-Mobile has selected South Bend’s Riley High School as one of 40 midwest finalists in this year’s Friday Night 5G Lights contest.

The grand prize is a $1 million football stadium upgrade. Riley has already won $25,000 just for being a finalist. Students and staff celebrated with a pep rally Thursday.

Riley Athletic Director Seabe Gavin says the school is excited after applying but missing the cut the past two years. Winning this contest comes down to who can go viral, often with the help of famous supporters.

Gavin says the school secretary has reached out to some notable alumni, like NBA players Blake Wesley and Javon Small. And he’s hitting up his own contacts.

Gavin says Jackson Field won a national award two years ago for its new playing surface. Now it hopes to complement that with new bleachers, an audio system upgrade, redo the press box and expand the locker rooms.

“It’s a hidden gem and that gem can be so bright but it’s not hidden anymore because we’re getting ready to highlight what’s great about South Bend, Indiana through Riley High School," Gavin said.