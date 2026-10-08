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Riley a finalist in $1 million football stadium upgrade contest

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 8, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT
South Bend Riley High School students and staff on Thursday celebrate the school's selection as a finalist in T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights contest for a $1 million football stadium upgrade.
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South Bend Riley High School students and staff on Thursday celebrate the school's selection as a finalist in T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights contest for a $1 million football stadium upgrade.

T-Mobile has selected South Bend’s Riley High School as one of 40 midwest finalists in this year’s Friday Night 5G Lights contest.

The grand prize is a $1 million football stadium upgrade. Riley has already won $25,000 just for being a finalist. Students and staff celebrated with a pep rally Thursday.

Riley Athletic Director Seabe Gavin says the school is excited after applying but missing the cut the past two years. Winning this contest comes down to who can go viral, often with the help of famous supporters.

Gavin says the school secretary has reached out to some notable alumni, like NBA players Blake Wesley and Javon Small. And he’s hitting up his own contacts.

Gavin says Jackson Field won a national award two years ago for its new playing surface. Now it hopes to complement that with new bleachers, an audio system upgrade, redo the press box and expand the locker rooms.

“It’s a hidden gem and that gem can be so bright but it’s not hidden anymore because we’re getting ready to highlight what’s great about South Bend, Indiana through Riley High School," Gavin said.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team T-MobileFriday Night 5G LightsRiley High Schoolfootballhigh school football
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott