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Historic Lafayette Building's days numbered after devastating fire

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 9, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT
South Bend fire investigators on Tuesday begin the process of determining what caused a fire in the upper floors of the Lafayette Building Monday in downtown South Bend.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
South Bend fire investigators on Tuesday begin the process of determining what caused a fire in the upper floors of the Lafayette Building Monday in downtown South Bend.

Four months after a major fire, the end could be near for downtown South Bend’s historic Lafayette Building.

A decade ago the city bought the building in the tax sale, stabilized it and put it on the market. Three years ago they found a buyer but she couldn’t come up with financing for renovation.

On Thursday the city’s redevelopment commission approved demolition if an interested developer doesn’t surface in the next month or two.

”Hoping that we can stop the demo track if something materializes but if it doesn’t we want to make sure we’re doing right by the public safety, and would be able to then demolish the building prior to the winter if we have to," said Joe Molnar, the city’s deputy community investment director.

He says the fire caused two major problems for the building. First, it took most of the roof, so structurally there’s nothing keeping the walls aligned at the top. And firefighters hit the flames with about a million gallons of water.

“I remember it was so bad there was water gushing out of the basement windows, and so that moisture and that pressure from the water, of course, hurt the masonry as well.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Lafayette BuildingfiredemolitionSouth Bend Redevelopment CommissionJoe Molnar
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott