Medical offices planned for part of Michigan City's former Marquette Mall

Medical offices could bring new life to a former shopping mall in Michigan City.

Franciscan Health says it’s planning to turn the Marquette Mall’s former J.C. Penney store into a 120,000-square-foot medical office building. It would include urgent care, specialty physicians and imaging, among other facilities. Franciscan Health says the plan will give its providers more capacity, plus room for future growth.

Franciscan Alliance subsidiary Tonn and Blank Construction bought the former mall last year. It’s expected to discuss the project with city officials later this month. If the necessary permits are approved, the project could be completed by the end of 2027.

Changing shopping habits in recent years have forced mall owners to adapt. In Elkhart, the former Concord Mall has largely been repurposed into a business park.