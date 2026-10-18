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Medical offices planned for part of Michigan City's former Marquette Mall

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 18, 2026 at 1:11 PM EDT
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Franciscan Health

Medical offices could bring new life to a former shopping mall in Michigan City.

Franciscan Health says it’s planning to turn the Marquette Mall’s former J.C. Penney store into a 120,000-square-foot medical office building. It would include urgent care, specialty physicians and imaging, among other facilities. Franciscan Health says the plan will give its providers more capacity, plus room for future growth.

Franciscan Alliance subsidiary Tonn and Blank Construction bought the former mall last year. It’s expected to discuss the project with city officials later this month. If the necessary permits are approved, the project could be completed by the end of 2027.

Changing shopping habits in recent years have forced mall owners to adapt. In Elkhart, the former Concord Mall has largely been repurposed into a business park.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Michigan Citymalls
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger