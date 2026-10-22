Federal funding to help with track rehabilitation on northern Indiana railroads

The latest round of Federal Railroad Administration grants includes funding for some northern Indiana projects. More than $2.3 billion in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program grants were announced this week.

Locally, that includes up to $6.9 million for the Chesapeake and Indiana Railroad's tracks between Union Mills and LaCrosse in LaPorte County. It plans to use that money to replace ties, rehabilitate bridges, renew grade crossings and build a mile of new siding.

Upgraded grade crossings are also in the works for South Shore Freight, which operates on the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District's South Shore Line and also owns a line from Michigan City to LaPorte and Kingsbury. Its $2.9 million grant will also help it replace ties and rehabilitate switches.

The FRA says those upgrades will improve safety, performance and reliability.

Meanwhile, Elkhart & Western owner Patriot Rail was awarded up to $15.2 million for 26 diesel locomotives for 15 of its short lines.

The FRA says it got a record number of eligible CRISI applications this grant cycle, and 105 projects were selected.