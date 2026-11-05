© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bashor Children's Home receives $75,000 to support young adults leaving foster care

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Manny Holguin
Published November 5, 2026 at 3:35 PM EST
New funding supports young adults transitioning out of foster care in Elkhart County.
Courtesy Elevatus Architecture

A $75,000 donation is helping young adults aging out of foster care find their footing in Elkhart County.

Bashor Children's Home is partnering with First State Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis to support young people transitioning into independent living.

The money will help fund staff who work directly with residents at a transitional apartment complex in Goshen.

Bashor's vice president of development and public relations, Steve Riikonen, says that support includes help with everyday skills.

"We provide a person there to help them build a résumé, help them learn to do laundry, learn how to cook, learn how to apply for a job," said Riikonen.

The apartment building opened in February and has 11 units. Nine are currently occupied. La Casa de Amistad secured the funding to build the apartment complex and manages the building.

Riikonen says there's no set time limit for residents to stay. The goal is to help them build the skills and financial stability they need before moving out on their own.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart CountyGoshenfoster caredonation
Manny Holguin
Manny Holguin is a journalist originally from El Paso, Texas, with experience covering local government, public policy and community issues. Most recently, he worked as a reporter for Community Impact in the Austin area, covering local governments and the issues shaping fast-growing communities.
See stories by Manny Holguin