Bashor Children's Home receives $75,000 to support young adults leaving foster care

A $75,000 donation is helping young adults aging out of foster care find their footing in Elkhart County.

Bashor Children's Home is partnering with First State Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis to support young people transitioning into independent living.

The money will help fund staff who work directly with residents at a transitional apartment complex in Goshen.

Bashor's vice president of development and public relations, Steve Riikonen, says that support includes help with everyday skills.

"We provide a person there to help them build a résumé, help them learn to do laundry, learn how to cook, learn how to apply for a job," said Riikonen.

The apartment building opened in February and has 11 units. Nine are currently occupied. La Casa de Amistad secured the funding to build the apartment complex and manages the building.

Riikonen says there's no set time limit for residents to stay. The goal is to help them build the skills and financial stability they need before moving out on their own.