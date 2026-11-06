Measles case initially attributed to Marshall County now linked to LaGrange County

Marshall County health officials are clarifying an earlier announcement about a measles case, saying the confirmed case actually belongs to LaGrange County.

The Marshall County Health Department says the patient was evaluated and tested by a health care provider in Marshall County, but further investigation by the Indiana Department of Health determined the individual lives in LaGrange County.

Public Health Administrator Jackie Franks says there was potential measles exposure in Marshall County, and state health officials are conducting contact tracing to assess any risk to the public.

"The overall risk to the public is relatively low," says Franks. "But we do encourage the public to be aware of their MMR vaccination status."

The health department does not currently have information about specific public locations associated with the case.

Franks says residents can contact the department for help looking up their immunization records. The department says it will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.