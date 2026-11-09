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South Bend council to vote on NDA ban

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:22 PM EST
Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Oct. 6, South Bend Mayor James Mueller said his administration welcomes new data centers to the city but large ones will have to meet standards in a new "data center framework" that his administration will draft aimed at protecting neighborhoods.
Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Oct. 6, South Bend Mayor James Mueller said his administration welcomes new data centers to the city but large ones will have to meet standards in a new "data center framework" that his administration will draft aimed at protecting neighborhoods.

The South Bend Common Council tonight will vote on a bill banning city staff from entering non-disclosure agreements.

The vote comes as a developer plans a new data center power generation facility for South Bend but won’t say where.

The ordinance bans employees in all three branches of government –- the council, the administration and the clerk’s office –- from entering into non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs about projects.

Council members Oliver Davis and Sherry Bolden-Simpson introduced the bill after learning that members of Mayor James Mueller’s team signed NDA’s with Amazon in 2023 regarding their data center.

WVPE reported over the weekend that a Miami-based firm, NextNRG, has bought a 33-acre site from Envision South Bend LLC for a data center power generation facility. Called the Lone Wolf Energy Center, it would be smaller than the hyperscale data centers Amazon and Microsoft are building locally.

Property records show Envision South Bend owns land around Lonewolf Drive, southwest of the Indiana Toll Road/U.S. 31 interchange. The site is already zoned industrial so there wouldn’t be any public approval process.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Microsoft data centerAmazon data centerHyperscale Data CenterNDA'sSouth Bend Mayor James MuellerOliver DavisSherry Bolden-Simpson
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott