LaPorte County sheriff's deputy discharged from rehabilitation hospital

The sheriff’s deputy who was critically injured in a hospital shooting is now back in LaPorte County.

It’s been nearly six months since Deputy Jon Samuelson was shot three times at Franciscan Health Michigan City. Since then, he’s been recovering at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. The sheriff’s office says his medical team “challenged him, pushed him to his limits, and worked toward a carefully developed plan to help him regain strength and independence.”

Now, he’s officially been discharged from the facility, allowing him to return to LaPorte County. But the sheriff’s office says Samuelson’s recovery is far from over. He still has to go back three days a week for intensive outpatient therapy sessions.