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Elkhart schools, teachers reach impasse over contract

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:40 PM EST
Jessica Ramirez, a science teacher at West Side Middle School and president of the Elkhart Teachers Association, on Tuesday tells Elkhart Community Schools trustees that teachers understand the district is broke but say they shouldn't have to take a cut in benefits to receive a pay increase.
Jessica Ramirez, a science teacher at West Side Middle School and president of the Elkhart Teachers Association, on Tuesday tells Elkhart Community Schools trustees that teachers understand the district is broke but say they shouldn't have to take a cut in benefits to receive a pay increase.

Elkhart Community Schools and its teachers won’t hit a state deadline of Monday to reach an agreement on a contract for this school year. That’s forced the state to appoint a mediator.

Indiana law gives school corporations until Nov. 15, which falls on Saturday this year, to file their teacher contracts with the state for the next school year. If they miss that deadline, the state declares an impasse and appoints a mediator.

Elkhart teachers say they understand the district is in deep financial trouble. But they’re taking a stand against an apparent bargaining demand that they take a benefits cut if they want a pay raise.

Ten teachers spoke during the public comments portion of Tuesday’s school board meeting. They said things have gotten so bad for teachers that the district now has more teacher openings than all of the area’s other larger districts combined.

Those commenting included Jessica Ramirez, president of the Elkhart Teachers Association.

“We have made sacrifices, we have adapted and we continue to step up," Ramirez said. "But this time it’s different. Compensation increases should not come at the expense of benefits educators already have negotiated and earned.”

The board also heard from veteran elementary teacher Tonya Stoltzfus-Miller.

“In all of my 37 years I do not ever recall heading into a Thanksgiving break without an agreed contract. This job is hard. We are counting on you to understand that, to appreciate what we do, and to find an agreement that is workable for us, and I feel that we have earned that,” Stoltzfus-Miller said.

A corporation spokeswoman declined our interview request, citing the ongoing talks.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart Community Schoolscontractimpassemediationpaybenefitsteachers
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott