Elkhart schools, teachers reach impasse over contract

Elkhart Community Schools and its teachers won’t hit a state deadline of Monday to reach an agreement on a contract for this school year. That’s forced the state to appoint a mediator.

Indiana law gives school corporations until Nov. 15, which falls on Saturday this year, to file their teacher contracts with the state for the next school year. If they miss that deadline, the state declares an impasse and appoints a mediator.

Elkhart teachers say they understand the district is in deep financial trouble. But they’re taking a stand against an apparent bargaining demand that they take a benefits cut if they want a pay raise.

Ten teachers spoke during the public comments portion of Tuesday’s school board meeting. They said things have gotten so bad for teachers that the district now has more teacher openings than all of the area’s other larger districts combined.

Those commenting included Jessica Ramirez, president of the Elkhart Teachers Association.

“We have made sacrifices, we have adapted and we continue to step up," Ramirez said. "But this time it’s different. Compensation increases should not come at the expense of benefits educators already have negotiated and earned.”

The board also heard from veteran elementary teacher Tonya Stoltzfus-Miller.

“In all of my 37 years I do not ever recall heading into a Thanksgiving break without an agreed contract. This job is hard. We are counting on you to understand that, to appreciate what we do, and to find an agreement that is workable for us, and I feel that we have earned that,” Stoltzfus-Miller said.

A corporation spokeswoman declined our interview request, citing the ongoing talks.