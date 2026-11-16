Voters demanding change in the recent mid-term elections elected many historic firsts in states across the country, from the first female Black governor in Georgia to the first Muslim U.S. senator in Michigan. Some firsts also happened in St. Joseph County.

Before Election Night Nov. 3, apparently no one had ever won election to a countywide office in St. Joseph County who wasn’t white.

But that statistic is now history.

The Blue Wave swept into office three Democratic candidates, political newcomers, who are all three people of color. Clerk-elect Stephanie Ball and Assessor-elect Vic Cummings are African American, while Auditor-elect Autumn Kaylor is Vietnamese American.

Some people have come close. Democrat Rafael Morton, who is African American, was elected to the county council in 1992 and served there for 30 years before winning election as a county commissioner in 2024. But Morton represents one of three districts on the commissioners so he isn’t voted on countywide.

South Bend African American attorney J. Chester Allen was elected state representative in 1938 and 1940. But that’s not a county office.

None of the three say they set out to make history but they learned about it from others during the campaign. Ball says it piqued her interest.

“I kind of did a real quick search like everybody does this days, jump on Chat and Claude or something, and I’m like, it wasn’t an exhaustive look at anything but I recognize that we do, I think, have some historical precedents being set here and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Ball says.

Her research found history about the Huggart settlement, a small community of African American pioneers established by brothers Andrew and Samuel Huggart in 1834 in an area east of what’s now Potato Creek State Park.

“Just to know that there have been freed African Americans that have been in this community since at least 1834, and here we are in 2026," Ball says. "We are a significant population here and we’ve made strides and have added to the fabric of St. Joe County, so I’m excited if we have broken through a ceiling in our community. And in my mind, I feel like, this is 2026 and I think it’s a phenomenal achievement but it’s overdue.”

In addition to his full-time sales job, Cummings has also been a football coach in South Bend schools, most recently as offensive coordinator at Washington High School.

“My whole reason for coaching is helping people that are from where I’m from that look like I look become a better person and football is the vehicle that I use to do it," Cummings says. "So I figure, running for office, what my ‘why’ is is helping people, so this is just kind of me expanding that.”

Cummings says the history and this moment he finds himself in isn’t lost on him.

“That’s really humbling and it will take you aback because I do understand that I stand on the shoulders of giants, like some people that sacrificed a lot so I can be in the position that I’m in, and I’m very grateful for that,” Cummings says.

Kaylor emmigrated to the U.S. as a baby with her Vietnamese born parents. She was an economist for 15 years with the Bureau of Labor Statistics in Chicago before moving to Michiana to follow her husband’s job.

Kaylor says she has nothing against Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts but it’s nice, having been elected by the voters, to not have to fight against that assumption from critics. At age 28 she became the youngest economist to become branch chief of the Bureau’s Industrial Price Division. She says some people told her she was promoted because of a racial quota.

“I did take offense to that, obviously," Kaylor says, "because I worked really hard for that promotion and the person that selected me, I remember talking to her and she was saying Autumn, you came in here and you were prepared for the job and you interviewed for the job like you wanted it, and I knew you would do well, so I selected you over somebody that had been at the bureau for 20 years. It was a white male and had 15 more years of experience than I had but I worked hard for it.”

Cummings says the county’s history makes him feel more pressure to do a good job.

“But that’s a good thing," Cummings says. "It’s a common phrase. Pressure busts pipes but it also creates diamonds. You kind of take that in and use that as fuel to kind of push you and get up and work that much harder than you would otherwise.”