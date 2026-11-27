The South Shore Line plans to ask the state for another $35 million in annual operating assistance.

Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Dave Dech says he’s been giving tours to state lawmakers, ahead of the upcoming budget session. He told the NICTD board that the additional funding isn’t for luxuries, and the railroad’s been fiscally responsible.

Dech says the farebox recovery has increased to almost 23 percent, putting the South Shore around the middle of the pack. “Most of the ones performing better are in very densely populated areas,” Dech noted.

Still, the railroad is looking at staffing reductions. Total ridership remains down almost 38-percent from pre-pandemic levels, although weekend ridership is just seven percent lower than in 2019.

In addition to operating assistance, the South Shore Line is also seeking funding for future improvements. The Federal Railroad Administration recently denied the railroad’s request for a $60 million Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant, for a shorter route to South Bend International Airport.

Dech says he had a brief conversation with the FRA administrator. Now, he plans to meet with FRA staff in Washington, to see where the project fell short and whether it’s worth applying again.

"It didn’t appear there were any fatal flaws in the grant application," Dech told board members. "It was accepted as an acceptable recipient."

Dech feels the South Bend realignment is a good project that would close 15 road crossings.