Indiana abortion rights groups plan more rallies, emphasize long-term strategy

Abortion rights groups plan to hold more rallies and letter-writing campaigns ahead of the legislature’s special session.

One of the leaders of those groups is also realistic about the short-term impact those efforts are likely to have.

Organizations including the ACLU of Indiana and Planned Parenthood held a huge rally in Indianapolis the day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned abortion rights. More events followed around the state, including hundreds gathered again in the capital city this past weekend.

Katie Blair, ACLU of Indiana director of advocacy and public policy, said she’s been particularly encouraged by rallies in small communities where such events rarely take place.

“It’s important for lawmakers to see all of the people that are against this very unpopular effort to ban abortion in Indiana,” she said.

Still, Blair knows that lawmakers are likely to ban abortion in just a few weeks, possibly without exception. But she said the fight for reproductive rights is a marathon, not a sprint.

“All of the people that have come to the table to stand up for reproductive rights and abortion access, we have to keep them engaged and in the loop,” Blair said.

Lawmakers plan to begin their special session July 25.

