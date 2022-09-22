© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana's near-total abortion ban temporarily halted by local judge

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
The entrance to the Charlotte T. Zietlow Justice Center in Bloomington, Indiana. The light-colored stone building has steps leading up from street level to two arches, through which is the entrance to the building. Between the two arches, the name of the building is carved in the stone, along with its address (301 N. College Ave.). There is a flagpole at left, with the American flag above the Indiana flag.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The Charlotte T. Zietlow Justice Center in Bloomington was the site of a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Indiana's near-total abortion ban on Sept. 19, 2022. The judge in that case temporarily halted enforcement of the ban.

Indiana’s near-total abortion ban has been temporarily halted.

Just three days after a judge heard arguments in a lawsuit challenging the ban, she ruled that the law likely violates the Indiana Constitution.

Article 1, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution says that all people have a right to liberty. Judge Kelsey Hanlon said Indiana courts have recognized before that a right to bodily autonomy is part of that.

And her ruling said Indiana’s near-total abortion ban goes too far in restricting that right “by making that autonomy largely contingent upon first experiencing extreme sexual violence or significant loss of physical health or death.”

Hanlon’s decision also said the law’s ban on clinics performing abortions – restricting the procedure only to hospitals and certain surgical centers – will limit availability, increase costs and “is unlikely to increase the safety of Hoosier women and girls.”

The ruling means that, for now, abortion is legal for anyone up to 20 weeks, without needing to provide a reason. Other pre-existing regulations are also in effect, including provisions that require two separate trips to an abortion care provider, an ultrasound, informed consent and parental consent for those under age 18.

However, the state is certain to appeal the decision and will likely ask for its impact to be halted while the appeal is ongoing, meaning the abortion ban might take effect again soon.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

