IDOH announces new limitations for rapid COVID-19 tests at state sites

The Indiana Department of Health will limit rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at state sites to Hoosiers 18 and younger and symptomatic Hoosiers 50 and older. The state announced the change Tuesday as it deals with a nationwide shortage of rapid tests – but other testing is still available.

IDOH said in a press release the limitations are designed to help keep students in school and identify at-risk Hoosiers for antibody treatments within the prescribed window.

Indiana is only guaranteed 11,000 rapid tests per week, but uses about 50,000 at testing sites across the state.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

During a news conference last week, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the state still has tests available.

“Due to the national shortage of Binax tests, you may need to get a PCR test,” Box said. “This does take a little longer to process, but it is most–the most accurate test available.”

Box said the state’s laboratories are currently able to get PCR test results within 24 to 48 hours, though IDOH said to expect results within three business days.

She also warned Hoosiers getting tested should be prepared to wait – with or without a testing appointment. There is high demand following holiday gatherings.

To find and schedule a test, go to coronavirus.in.gov.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.