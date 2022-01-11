-
The Indiana Department of Health will limit rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at state sites to Hoosiers 18 and younger and symptomatic Hoosiers 50 and…
Today we catch up on news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, then talk to a group of health experts about the omicron variant, testing shortages, updated…
Ahead of the holidays, the Indiana Department of Health is sending a COVID-19 “strike team” to the Elkhart County Health Department. Free COVID-19 testing…
The first confirmed case of the omicron variant in the U.S. was identified Wednesday, a little more than a week after its initial discovery in South…
The Indiana Department of Health is sending another COVID-19 “strike team” to South Bend’s Four Winds Field this week. The department sent a first team…
The Indiana Department of Health is sending a COVID-19 “strike team” to South Bend’s Four Winds Field this week. The department will provide free COVID…
The Elkhart County Health Department opened a new COVID-19 testing center Wednesday.Free drive-through tests are now available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.…
Indiana’s COVID-19 cases dip slightly following Labor Day weekend. Gov. Eric Holcomb says the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is a “bridge…
Indiana is hiring a new company to help increase COVID-19 testing across the state.That comes amid a surge of cases – the state Friday reported its…
Ahead of the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 6, the Indiana Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 tests and vaccines in Goshen. A spokeswoman for the…