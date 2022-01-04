© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
All IN

All IN: Pandemic update

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By All IN Staff
Published January 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST
viki_mohamad_-_unsplash.jpg
Viki Mohamad/Unsplash
/

Today we catch up on news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, then talk to a group of health experts about the omicron variant, testing shortages, updated CDC guidance and more.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Lauren Chapman
Digital Producer, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Shandy Dearth
Director of the Center for Public Health Practice, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University

Tom Duszynski
Director of Epidemiology Education, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University

Graham McKeen
Assistant University Director of Public and Environmental Health, Indiana University

Tags

All INIU School of Public HealthCDCCovid-19pandemicCOVID-19 testingOmicron varianttesting shortage