All IN: Pandemic update
Today we catch up on news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, then talk to a group of health experts about the omicron variant, testing shortages, updated CDC guidance and more.
Produced by Drew Daudelin.
Guests:
Lauren Chapman
Digital Producer, Indiana Public Broadcasting
Shandy Dearth
Director of the Center for Public Health Practice, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University
Tom Duszynski
Director of Epidemiology Education, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University
Graham McKeen
Assistant University Director of Public and Environmental Health, Indiana University