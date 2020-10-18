16-Year-Old Shot To Death In South Bend Over The Weekend

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office says a 16-year-old died following gunfire in South Bend Saturday evening.

On Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 5:55 p.m. South Bend Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of N. College Street in South Bend, IN to investigate a “Shot Spotter” activation. Shortly thereafter, officers were told an individual had been shot and was located inside a vehicle that had stopped in the1000 block of N. Brookfield Street in South Bend, IN. When officers arrived in the 1000 block of N. Brookfield Street in South Bend, they found a male individual who had sustained gunshot wounds. Although officers at the scene rendered aid and summoned medical personnel, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. South Bend Police Department officers secured both the shooting scene located at the intersection of College and Orange Streets and the scene located in the 1000 block of N. Brookfield Street. A representative of the St. Joseph County Coroner Office was contacted and per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [CMHU] was activated and is currently handling the investigation.



The male who died at the scene has been identified as Fredrick L. Williams, 16 years old of South Bend, IN and his family has been notified.



This is an active and on-going investigation. An autopsy will be conducted, and an update will be provided when more information is available for release. If anyone has information, they are encouraged to please contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.