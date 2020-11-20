8th Inmate This Year Executed At Prison In Terre Haute

By Associated Press 2 minutes ago

Credit COURTESY: FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government has executed a man who kidnapped and raped a 16-year-old Texas girl before dousing her with gasoline and burying her alive. Orlando Hall is the eighth federal inmate put to death this year after a nearly two-decade hiatus. Hall died by injection Thursday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. His attorneys cited concerns that Hall, who was Black, was sentenced on the recommendation of an all-white jury. The Trump administration renewed federal executions this year. Only three federal inmates had been executed in the previous 56 years. Hall was convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994.

Tags: 
execution
Terre Haute
Indiana
Orlando Hall
Local

Related Content

Man Set To Be Put To Death Today At Prison In Terre Haute

By Associated Press Nov 19, 2020
(COURTESY: FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS)

UNDATED (AP) — A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, then bludgeoning her with a shovel before burying her alive, is scheduled to be put to death. Orlando Hall is set to die by injection Thursday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He would be the eighth inmate executed this year as part of the Trump administration’s resumption of federal executions after a pause of nearly two decades. Hall’s attorneys have argued that racial bias played a role in his death sentence. Hall is Black and his sentence was recommended by an all-white jury.

ACLU Files Injunction To Prevent Transfer Of Female Inmate Facing Execution To Indiana

By George Hale Nov 17, 2020

The American Civil Liberties Union is seeking to stop the transfer of a federal death row inmate to Indiana to be executed.

The ACLU filed for a preliminary injunction Monday against U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the federal prison bureau and the wardens of two federal facilities. The filing seeks to alter federal death row inmate Lisa Montgomery’s newly imposed detention conditions in Texas and prevent federal officials from transferring her to Indiana to be executed next month.

Only Woman On Federal Death Row In Indiana Seeks Execution Delay After Attorneys Contract COVID-19

By George Hale Nov 17, 2020
(WFIU/WTIU News file)

Two attorneys for the only woman on federal death row are incapacitated after contracting COVID-19 while traveling to meet with their client.

That’s what attorney Sandra Babcock told U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss on Monday in arguments seeking to delay the execution.

Babcock says the attorneys are unable to complete a clemency application for federal inmate Lisa Montgomery that’s due before midnight.