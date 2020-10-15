Another Suspect Charged In Alleged Michigan Kidnap Plot

DETROIT (AP) - Six people plotted to try to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home. That's according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday.

The FBI said in the court filing that four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to "make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear." The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer "has no checks and balances at all."

Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case. The government used informants and undercover agents to thwart the alleged plot.