Another Suspect Charged In Alleged Michigan Kidnap Plot

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan
Credit Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Another person has been charged in what authorities have described as a scheme to storm Michigan’s Capitol building and kidnap officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A spokesman for state Attorney General Dana Nessel told The Associated Press on Thursday that an additional person has been charged but provided no further details. Seven men purportedly linked to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court last week with providing material support for terrorist acts. Federal charges have also been filed against six others in the alleged conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer.

Tags: 
Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
kidnap plot
Local

Related Content

FBI Agent: Groups Who Plotted Against Whitmer Discussed Kidnapping Virginia Governor

By Associated Press & Dustin Dwyer Oct 13, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An FBI agent testified during a court hearing in Michigan that members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio. Special Agent Richard Trask was part of the investigation that led to six men being arrested and charged last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Seven other men face state terrorism charges. Trask on Tuesday did not name Virginia’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, during his testimony in a federal courtroom in Grand Rapids. He said members of anti-government groups from multiple states attended the meeting. Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Whitmer had a hearing on whether they should be detained before trial. 

Five Men In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot To Face Hearings

By Associated Press Oct 13, 2020
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in federal court for a hearing on whether they should be detained before trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens will oversee the bail and detention proceeding in Grand Rapids Tuesday. Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta — all Michigan residents — will appear. A sixth man, Barry Croft, is being held in Delaware. The FBI made arrests after using confidential sources, undercover agents and clandestine recordings to foil the alleged conspiracy.

13 Charged In Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

By & Associated Press Oct 8, 2020
Photo provided the State of Michigan

DETROIT (AP) - Six people plotted to try to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home. That's according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday.

The FBI said in the court filing that four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to "make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear." The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer "has no checks and balances at all."

Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case. The government used informants and undercover agents to thwart the alleged plot.