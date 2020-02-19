Census Bureau Assures Public Their Information Is Safe

By Paola Marizán 3 minutes ago

U.S. Census 2020 Indiana

The upcoming census has sparked some concerns about the security of vulnerable populations, including immigrants. 

In Indiana, immigrants make up almost 5 percent of the population. And the state receives nearly $18 billion – more than $2,500 per person – in annual federal funding according to state data.

Speaking on Indiana Public Broadcasting's All IN, Miriam Acevedo Davis, president and CEO of La Plaza in Indianapolis, says the U.S. Census Bureau is trying to address some of those concerns.

“Every time we’ve brought this up with the bureau, they’ve been very specific about the data is protected. The duty is to count all the people and that’s what the Census Bureau is trying to do,” Acevedo Davis says.

According to the American Immigration Council, more than 30 percent of immigrants in Indiana possess a college or higher degree. And immigrants make up nearly 8 percent of business owners and more than 9 percent of all engineering and architecture employees. 

Contact Paola at pmarizan@wnin.org or follow her on Twitter at @pmarizan.

Tags: 
census
immigrants
Indiana
Local

Related Content

Indiana Government Census Committee Begins Work Ahead Of Next Year's Count

By Brandon Smith Aug 19, 2019
Brandon Smith/IPB News

Indiana state officials are kickstarting efforts to support the U.S. Census Bureau ahead of next year’s population count.

Monday marked the first meeting of Indiana’s Complete Count Committee.

The census affects a lot in Indiana. Beyond helping decide how legislative districts are drawn, the population count influences urban planning, rural development and, says Census Bureau regional director Marilyn Sanders, federal funding.

“Over $675 billion are distributed based on census data every single year,” Sanders says.

2020 Census: Undercounting Young Kids Could Limit Indiana's Federal School Funding

By Jeanie Lindsay Jul 18, 2019
Jeanie Lindsay/IPB News

The U.S. census determines billions of dollars in federal funding for Indiana – including for schools – and education leaders across the state are on a mission to make sure every Hoosier child gets counted in 2020. 

Executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association Terry Spradlin says each child in Indiana can mean thousands of dollars in local school funding over the years. Data from the Indiana Department of Education says the feds have sent Indiana more than $1 billion for education every year since the last census in 2010. 