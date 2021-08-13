With COVID-19 Numbers Worsening, Holcomb's Position Remains Unchanged

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Gov. Eric Holcomb remains clear – he will not reimpose any statewide COVID-19 restrictions. That’s as the state and country are in the midst of a new wave of worsening COVID-19 conditions.

Indiana is reporting more cases per day of COVID-19 than any time since January, when the state’s vaccine rollout began. In the past week alone, the seven-day average number of Hoosiers in hospitals with COVID-19 has jumped nearly 30 percent.

Holcomb refuses to reimpose any statewide restrictions. Instead, he said his answer remains the same as it’s been for months: just get vaccinated.

“I want folks to understand that they have access to not ending up in the hospital or worse,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said he’ll continue to monitor health care capacity, ensuring Hoosiers are able to access treatment.

But any restrictions are left up to local governments, since Holcomb said the situation is different across communities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports almost every Indiana county is experiencing high spread of the virus.

