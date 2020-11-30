Curtis Hill, Other Attorneys General Ask Congress For CARES Act Extension

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and four dozen of his colleagues from around the country want Congress to extend the deadline to use CARES Act funding.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and four dozen other attorneys general from around the country want Congress to extend the deadline to use federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

The National Association of Attorneys General sent a letter to congressional leaders Monday.

Congress passed the CARES Act in late March, sending trillions of dollars to the states to help address the COVID-19 pandemic. The states are required to spend the money on expenses directly related to battling the virus – and those expenses must be incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 of this year.

State budget leaders have said for months they’ve asked for more flexibility in those funds, and to extend that deadline. Now, the country’s attorneys general are joining that call.

Their letter calls the Dec. 30 deadline “unreasonable,” as they say it’s clear the pandemic will continue to “challenge” communities well into 2021.

There’s been no indication from Congress for months whether any future COVID-19 relief – or changes to existing funds – are coming.

Indiana received about $2.4 billion in CARES Act money. Hundreds of millions of those dollars are still unspent.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IN Attorney General Challenges Decision Allowing Same-Sex Parents To Be Listed On Birth Certificates

By Associated Press Nov 27, 2020
Brandon Smith/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general has submitted a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that it should reverse a federal appeals court ruling that allowed both members of same-sex couples in Indiana to be listed as parents on their children's birth certificates. Attorney General Curtis Hill's petition follows a January decision by the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in a case that originally involved Ashlee and Ruby Henderson, a gay married couple from Lafayette who challenged Indiana’s birth records law. Other couples later joined the case.

Indiana Attorney General Must Pay $19K In Disciplinary Case

By Associated Press Nov 21, 2020
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered state Attorney General Curtis Hill to pay more than $19,000 in expenses in a disciplinary case stemming from allegations he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party. Friday's order from the high court directs Hill to pay about $19,068 in a check made payable to the clerk of the court. That amount is one-third of the $57,000 Indiana’s attorney disciplinary commission had asked the court in September to order Hill, a Republican, to pay toward expenses in the groping case.

Hill Joins Other GOP AG's In Case Against Pennsylvania Supreme Court

By Diane Daniels Nov 11, 2020

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court arguing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overstepped its authority.

The case brought forth by the Pennsylvania Republican Party against the state’s attorney general alleges the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to allow voters three additional days to prove legally cast ballots violates the state legislature’s ability to oversee elections.

UPDATE: GOP Candidate For Indiana Attorney General Wins Election, Has COVID-19

By TOM DAVIES Associated Press Nov 3, 2020

NEW: INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Todd Rokita has staged a political comeback in winning the Indiana attorney general's office. The former congressman defeated former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel in a race that Democrats had targeted in hopes of winning their first statewide election since 2012. Rokita's campaign announced Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after developing "some symptoms" but was doing well.