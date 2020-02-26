Elkhart Residents Show Support To Fund Tolson Center Expansion Project

Listen to a radio version of this story.

Elkhart residents gave their opinions about the Tolson Center expansion project at a public meeting with the finance committee of the common council Wednesday night. Most were in favor of funding the project.

The City of Elkhart recently released a plan to expand and revitalize the Tolson Community Center. Officials said the plan requires $10 million, with $5 million coming from the City’s general fund.

The other half would come from fundraisers and donations.

Another part of the plan asks the city to give the center $700,000 each year for the next decade to maintain it.



Many residents admit that’s a lot of money, but say having a nice community center would be worth it.

Donald Brown grew up in Elkhart and remembers turning to the Tolson Center during hard times when it was first built in the 90s.

“I still have people I was playing ball with, they’re still here. The mentors are still here. Everytime you walk past it, you feel something because of the memories.”

Ray Enflied, an Elkhart resident, said the new and improved center could have the capacity to impact more lives.

“I think the Tolson Center is an important community asset and I believe it’s important they do a good quality project.”

The council plans to have a first and second reading of the ordinance at a meeting on March 2nd.

