Ford Top Automotive Executive Retires In Management Shake-Up

By Associated Press 27 minutes ago

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, March 28, 2019, the Ford Motor company logo at the auto show in Denver, USA.
Credit David Zalubowski/AP Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is shaking up its management after a poor fourth-quarter financial performance and the botched launch of the Explorer SUV.

The company says that automotive President Joe Hinrichs will retire. Jim Farley, president of new business and strategy, will become chief operating officer in charge of global markets and automotive operations.

In addition, product development chief Hau Thai-Tang will take on an expanded role for products, services and customer experiences.

Ford's full-year profit plunged by more than $3.6 billion last year, and it lost $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter. Quarterly revenue fell 5% to $39.7 billion.

Tags: 
Ford
Michigan
losses
auto
Local

Related Content

United Auto Workers Approve New 4-Year Contract With Ford

By Associated Press Nov 16, 2019
David Zalubowski/AP Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union at Ford Motor Co. have voted to approve a new contract with the company.

The union says in a statement Friday night that 56.3% of workers who voted were in favor of the deal.

The four-year agreement reached Oct. 31 gives workers a mix of pay raises and lump-sum payments as well as a $9,000 ratification bonus. The company also promises $6 billion in U.S. factory investments. Ford gets to close an engine factory near Detroit but its 600 workers there will get jobs at a nearby plant.