Goshen Health Officials Say COVID-19 Vaccinations Are "Off To A Great Start"

Credit Photo provided courtesy of Goshen Health

Goshen Health officials provided an update on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign begun on Dec. 18. 

GOSHEN, Ind., December 21, 2020 – In the first two days, Goshen Health administered the COVID-19 vaccination to 561 people, with another 222 scheduled to be completed today. Plus, the organization has already received its second shipment of the vaccine.

“I am honored to be part of this historic occasion and grateful that medical personnel were prioritized to receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “I had no side effects when I received my vaccination. I didn’t even have a sore arm like with a flu shot, but even temporary side effects are much better than getting COVID-19. We are looking forward to being able to begin offering the vaccine to the public very soon and hope that most of our community will choose to be vaccinated. With a 95 percent effective rate, the vaccine is the safest way to build protection for everyone.” 

Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of December 21, going back to March 11. 

Testing:
24,780 tests completed
4,154 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 17%)
20,210 negative test results
232 outstanding test results

Hospitalizations:
665 hospital admissions
635 hospital discharges
70 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities

These numbers are updated daily Monday to Friday at GoshenHealth.com.

