Governor Holcomb Signs COVID-19 Civil Liability Protections Bill Into Law

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law Thursday legislation giving businesses and institutions liability protections from most COVID-19 lawsuits.

Senate Bill 1 requires an individual wanting to file suit to show evidence of gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct.

Holcomb said in a news release that the legislation will prevent “frivolous lawsuits” and help in the state’s recovery from the pandemic. He said he believes most Hoosier businesses and organizations have been doing the best they can to protect their employees and customers.

The bill raised concerns by some that it will give too much protection to long-term care providers and prevent families from suing nursing homes for the treatment of their loved ones during the pandemic.

The law will be retroactive, effective the beginning of March 2020 and continuing through 2024.

Contact reporter Samantha at shorton@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @SamHorton5.