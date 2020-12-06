Indiana Closing In On 6,000 COVID-19 Deaths

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Credit ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana reported more than 6,000 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 34 deaths Sunday, both down from the previous day. Nearly 6,700 people were added to the cases confirmed through testing at state or private labs, the Department of Health said.  The number was down 14% from Saturday’s reported total. Indiana is getting close to 6,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 complications. The health department said 21% of intensive care beds were available along with 70% of ventilators.

Tags: 
Indiana
Covid-19
Local
deaths

