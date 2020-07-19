Indiana Dunes National Park Debuts Coronavirus Campaign

By Associated Press 39 minutes ago

 

Credit https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Dunes National Park has launched a coronavirus safety campaign urging visitors to the northwestern Indiana park to practice social distancing and other precautions when they hit the beach. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the park’s “Think Before You Beach” campaign began Saturday with signs posted around Lake Michigan's shoreline, and with social media posts and videos, reminding visitors to social distance, where a mask and use public facilities with caution. Park spokesman Bruce Rowe said the campaign “reminds the public that they can catch the virus outdoors on a crowded beach if they are not wearing a mask or properly socially distancing.”

Tags: 
Indiana Dunes
think before you beach
Covid-19
Local
beach

Related Content

Michigan City Closing Beaches As Of Friday Due To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels Jul 16, 2020
https://www.emichigancity.com/320/Washington-Park-Beach

The mayor of Michigan City signed an executive order that will close Washington Park Beach as of Fri., July 17, 2020. In addition the city's zoo and senior center will close as well due to concerns about rising cases of COVID-19. 

(Below is the final page of the Michigan City Mayor's Executive Order)

UPDATE: Dunes National Park Offers Hotline For Parking, Open Beaches

By Associated Press May 19, 2020
Justin Hicks/WVPE

NEW:

Copious Amounts Of Debris In Lake Michigan Putting Boaters And Swimmers In Danger

By Daniel Wanschura May 15, 2020
Dan Wanschura / Interlochen Public Radio

As if shoreline erosion wasn't enough, communities and property owners on Lake Michigan are now dealing with another problem due to record high water levels - trash. Up and down the lake, large amounts of it are washing up on shore. 