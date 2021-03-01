Indiana Hits The One Million Milestone For COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Associated Press 2 hours ago

Screenshot from video of first vaccination in Indiana
Credit FROM HANDOUT VIDEO FROM IN DEPT. OF HEALTH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say more than 1 million Indiana residents have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than half of those individuals are now fully vaccinated. The Indiana Department of Health said Monday that since late December, a total of 1,000,321 Hoosiers had received at least one vaccine dose, and 569,465 of them are fully vaccinated. State Health Commissioner Kris Box is encouraging any eligible Hoosier to sign up now to get their first shot. Indiana residents age 60 and older, health care workers and first responders are among those currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Tags: 
Indiana
vaccinations
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

Coronavirus: Indiana Expands Eligibility To Hoosiers 60+, State Cracks Down On Waitlists

By Lauren Chapman 10 hours ago
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

The Indiana Department of Health reported 195 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 12,142 confirmed deaths. The state also reported more than 6,000 new cases in the last week.

St. Joe Co. & SB City Leaders Report No New COVID-19 Cases In Long-Term Care Facilities

By Feb 26, 2021
Captured via Facebook Live

At St. Joseph County and South Bend’s biweekly COVID-19 update Friday afternoon, South Bend Mayor James Mueller said officials feel that spring is on the way.

 

“It seems brighter, the weather’s warmer," Mueller said. "That’s both in terms of the actual weather, but also in terms of where we are in this pandemic.” 

 