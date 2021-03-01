Indiana Hits The One Million Milestone For COVID-19 Vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say more than 1 million Indiana residents have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than half of those individuals are now fully vaccinated. The Indiana Department of Health said Monday that since late December, a total of 1,000,321 Hoosiers had received at least one vaccine dose, and 569,465 of them are fully vaccinated. State Health Commissioner Kris Box is encouraging any eligible Hoosier to sign up now to get their first shot. Indiana residents age 60 and older, health care workers and first responders are among those currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.