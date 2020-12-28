Indiana Landmarks Awards Thousands In Grants To Organizations In WVPE Listening Area

Today Indiana Landmarks announced a number of grants to preserve "meaningful places" in the Hoosier State. Here's a look at some of the grants that will support places in the WVPE listening area:

Efroymson Family Endangered Places Grants

Efroymson Family Endangered Places grants can be used for architectural and structural assessments, rehab cost analysis, reuse studies, and fundraising planning. The fund honors the Efroymson family for its significant support for our endangered places programs.

City of Knox $2,500 for a feasibility study and rehabilitation plan for the nineteenth-century commercial building at 8 South Main.

City of South Bend $2,500 for a feasibility study of the threatened Walker Field Shelterhouse, which was built by the Works Progress Administration in 1938-39.

People Engaged in Preservation, LaPorte $3,500 for a rehabilitation study of the 1915 LaCrosse High School in LaCrosse.

Ruthmere Foundation, Elkhart $2,500 for an architectural and engineering analysis of the fire-damaged historic stable at the Havilah Beardsley House.

Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, Warsaw $2,500 for a feasibility study for rehabilitation of the 1934 Zimmer House, a Tudor Revival landmark used for housing staff and/or performers.

Historic Preservation Education Grants

Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Humanities jointly award grants to nonprofits for programs and materials educating the public about historic places.

Center for Independent Documentary/For Goodness Sake Productions, Valparaiso $2,500 to produce Walkable USA, a documentary about efforts to revitalize downtown Hammond through walkable urban design and historic preservation.

Indiana Lincoln Highway Association, South Bend $1,720 to develop and install historical panels at up to 10 locations near historic control stations along the Lincoln Highway through northern Indiana.

Pulaski County Historical Society, Winamac $2,500 for workshops teaching participants how to research the history of their historic houses.

Sacred Places Grants

During the fiscal year, Indiana Landmarks’ Sacred Places program provided $115,000 to congregations for architectural studies, repairs, and rehabilitation of historic houses of worship:

Temple Beth-El, South Bend $7,500 for an architectural study examining ways to adaptively reuse the 1950/1980 building for community programming.