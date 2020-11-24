Indiana Nears Topping Monthly High For COVID-19 Deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has nearly recorded its most COVID-19 deaths for a single month with a week remaining as health officials have added 103 more deaths to the state’s pandemic toll. The Indiana State Department of Health’s Tuesday update included the new deaths mostly occurring over the past several days through Monday, which push November’s total to at least 991. Indiana’s monthly high for COVID-19 deaths was 1,041 in April. Indiana’s hospitals are now treating nearly double the number of coronavirus patients as at any point since seeing their first infections in March.