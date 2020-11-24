Indiana Nears Topping Monthly High For COVID-19 Deaths

By Associated Press 22 minutes ago

Indiana's COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 24, 2020
Credit ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has nearly recorded its most COVID-19 deaths for a single month with a week remaining as health officials have added 103 more deaths to the state’s pandemic toll. The Indiana State Department of Health’s Tuesday update included the new deaths mostly occurring over the past several days through Monday, which push November’s total to at least 991. Indiana’s monthly high for COVID-19 deaths was 1,041 in April. Indiana’s hospitals are now treating nearly double the number of coronavirus patients as at any point since seeing their first infections in March.

Indiana
Covid-19
deaths
Local

Indiana COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Surge

By Associated Press 8 hours ago
ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients pushed to yet another new high over the weekend as health care leaders warn about hospitals around the state being overwhelmed by the ongoing surge in severe infections. The Indiana Department of Health’s daily update on Monday reported 27 more coronavirus deaths occurring over the past several days. Those raised the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 48 per day, doubling that death rate in a month’s time.

Indiana Adds More Than 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 17 Days

By Lauren Chapman Nov 23, 2020
(Alan Mbathi/IPB News)

Indiana has crossed 300,000 positive COVID-19 cases. Monday’s newly reported cases were the fewest in nearly a week – though the state has reported more than 5,000 cases every day since Nov. 10. 

COVID Surge In Nursing Homes Takes Toll On Loved Ones, Workers

By Hilary Powell Nov 23, 2020
CHELSEA REED

On their last phone call, Chelsea Reed says her “proud” mother broke down, distraught about fears of dying alone in her long-term care facility, Rosewalk Village on Indianapolis’ east side.

“She had been calling me in tears, not wanting to die there,” Chelsea says about her 61-year-old mom, Vanessa.

She says her mother tested positive  on November 17 and was quarantined in a wing reserved for COVID-19 patients before being transferred to a hospital. Chelsea says her mom is despondent after not being able to hug her family members since August.

"The Situation Is Critical." Goshen Health Reporting Record Numbers Of COVID-19 Patients

By Diane Daniels Nov 23, 2020
Photo provided courtesy of Goshen Health

Goshen Health is reporting that it is seeing a record high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. This comes less than a week after the Indiana State Dept. of Health designated Elkhart County as "red" on the state's county-by-county COVID-19 map. The designation is the most serious category a county can be in.