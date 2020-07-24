Indiana Nursing Home Deaths Due To COVID-19 Had Been Under-Reported

UPDATE;

According to figures just released by the Indiana State Dept. of Health, on Wed., July 22nd Indiana saw its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases yet. Wednesday 954 new cases were reported. That surpasses all other days since the state started keeping track at the beginning of the pandemic. 946 cases were reported back on Apr. 26, which up until now, had been the day of the highest daily case count in the Hoosier state. 17 deaths were reported Wednesday. In total, Indiana has seen 59,602 cases of COVID-19 and 2,683 deaths. People in the 20-29 age group continue to make up the highest number of cases.