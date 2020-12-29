Indiana Passes 500K COVID-19 Cases, Sets Record For Deaths

By Associated Press 25 minutes ago

 

Credit ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials say the state has set a single-day record of newly reported COVID-19 deaths. The state reported Tuesday that 164 new COVID-19 deaths occurred Monday. The previous record was set on Dec. 22 with 143 deaths. The Indiana State Department of Health says another 4,028 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It brings the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus up to 500,282. The state agency also says more than 20% of the 2,951 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday were in intensive care.

Tags: 
Indiana
Covid-19
deaths
Local

