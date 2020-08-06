Indiana & St. Joe Co. Hit New All Time Highs In Daily COVID-19 Case Counts

By Diane Daniels 53 minutes ago

Credit ISDH

In newly released data from the Indiana State Dept. of Health, the state hit a new high in daily COVID-19 cases on Aug. 5. On Wednesday, the state reported 1,050 new cases. It's the first time the state's daily case count has gone over 1,000. 

Meantime, St. Joseph County also saw a new daily high in cases on Aug. 5. According to state figures the county had 79 new cases.

(See graph below.)

Credit ISDH

As of Aug. 5th, St. Joseph County Health officials were reporting that their "active cases" were in the red (as it relates to school re-opening guidance) and the county was averaging 47.1 cases per day (red) in the last seven days. The county’s R0 estimate as of Aug 5th was 0.78 (yellow). The test positivity rate was 4.7% (as of 7/29/2020 was in the green). 

To see more data on the state's conty-by-county COVID-19 dashboard, click here. 

Indiana State Dept. of Health

