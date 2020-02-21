Indiana State Health Department Confirms 6th Vaping-Related Death

Credit WFIU/WTIU

The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, confirmed a sixth Hoosier has died from vaping-related lung injury. The agency says the most recent death was an adult over the age of 65. 

Overall, ISDH has confirmed 60 cases in the state of lung injuries related to vaping. More are under investigation. 

ISDH began investigating vaping-related lung injuries last August. Symptoms can include shortness of breath, nausea, and abdominal or chest pain.

READ MORE: CDC Confirms A THC Additive, Vitamin E Acetate, Is The Culprit In Most Vaping Deaths

The U.S. Centers for Diease Control and Prevention recommends people refrain from vaping if concerned about health risks until more is known about these lung injuries.

